FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Glaxo, Xenoport's drug gets FDA nod for new use
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 11:10 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Glaxo, Xenoport's drug gets FDA nod for new use

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, share movement)

June 7 (Reuters) - Drugmaker XenoPort Inc and its partner GlaxoSmithKline Plc said the U.S. health regulator approved their drug to treat shingles related nerve pain that may cause disability in some people.

XenoPort will get a milestone payment of $10 million from Glaxo following first sales of the drug, Horizant, to treat post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN) in adults.

Post-herpetic neuralgia follows the healing of an outbreak of herpes zoster, commonly known as shingles.

Around a million people in the United States develop shingles each year and about 10 percent of those develop PHN.

Horizant, co-developed by XenoPort and Glaxo, is already approved to treat restless legs syndrome (RLS) in the United States, but is not recommended for RLS patients who sleep during the day and remain awake at night.

In a 12-week, controlled study on patients with PHN, drowsiness and dizziness were the most frequently reported side effects.

Shares in Xenoport, which has a market capitalization of about $217 million, were up 7 percent premarket on Thursday. They closed at $6.07 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler in London and Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Kate Kelland, Roshni Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.