FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Xero raises NZ$180 mln in new capital
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 13, 2013 / 7:57 PM / 4 years ago

NZ's Xero raises NZ$180 mln in new capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand software company Xero said on Monday it had raised NZ$180 million($150 million) in new capital from U.S. and New Zealand investors, which it would use to raise its global presence, including expansion in the United States.

It said U.S. investors, which include existing shareholders Matrix Capital Management and Valar Ventures, accounted for NZ$147 million of the raised capital.

The shares were priced at NZ$18.15 per share for 9.92 million shares, representing 8 percent of shares on issue. The company’s shares closed at $17.95 on Friday. ($1 = 1.2021 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.