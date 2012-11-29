NZ's Xero raises new capital from U.S. investors

WELLINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand software company Xero Ltd has raised NZ$60 million ($49 million) from United States based investors to expansion plans, the company said on Friday.

It said Valar Ventures was investing NZ$24 million and Matrix Capital Management NZ$58 million, which included a purchase of NZ$22 million of shares from Xero’s three largest shareholders.

The shares were bought at NZ$6 each, the 20-day volume-weighted average price at the time the deal was negotiated. Xero shares last traded flat at NZ$6.44. ($1=NZ$1.22)