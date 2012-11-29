FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Xero raises new capital from U.S. investors
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 29, 2012 / 10:57 PM / in 5 years

NZ's Xero raises new capital from U.S. investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand software company Xero Ltd has raised NZ$60 million ($49 million) from United States based investors to expansion plans, the company said on Friday.

It said Valar Ventures was investing NZ$24 million and Matrix Capital Management NZ$58 million, which included a purchase of NZ$22 million of shares from Xero’s three largest shareholders.

The shares were bought at NZ$6 each, the 20-day volume-weighted average price at the time the deal was negotiated. Xero shares last traded flat at NZ$6.44. ($1=NZ$1.22)

Gyles Beckford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.