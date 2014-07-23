FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Xero expects subscription, revenue growth in 2015
#Software
July 23, 2014 / 3:55 AM / 3 years ago

NZ's Xero expects subscription, revenue growth in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand software company Xero Ltd is expecting strong subscription growth this coming year, with revenue pushing through the $100 million level, the chief executive said on Wednesday.

Rod Drury told the company’s annual meeting that subscription growth of about 80 percent was expected in the 2014/15 financial year, with revenue growth reaching a level where it would look at a possible listing on a U.S. stock market when the timing was right.

The company’s shares last traded down 0.5 percent to NZ$23.78. (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
