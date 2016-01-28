FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Xerox Corp to split in two; give Icahn 3 board seats - WSJ
#Funds News
January 28, 2016 / 9:22 PM / 2 years ago

Xerox Corp to split in two; give Icahn 3 board seats - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp will split into two companies and give billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn three board seats on one of the companies, the Wall Street journal reported.

Xerox will split into one company containing its hardware operations and another housing its services business, the Journal reported, citing sources. (on.wsj.com/1Tqk0bj)

The WSJ said Icahn would get the board seats on the company housing the services business.

Icahn in November had disclosed a 7.1 percent stake in the printer and copier maker and called it’s shares “undervalued”. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

