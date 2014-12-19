FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Xerox to sell information technology outsourcing business to Atos for $1.05 bln
December 19, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Xerox to sell information technology outsourcing business to Atos for $1.05 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp:

* Xerox to sell information technology outsourcing business to Atos for $1.05 billion

* Xerox says deal with Atos also includes additional consideration of $50 million; deal expected to close in the first half of 2015

* Xerox says now expects full-year 2014 gaap earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.87 - $0.89

* Xerox now sees full-Year 2014 adjusted earnings per share of $1.04 - $1.06

* Xerox expects initial net after-tax proceeds from the transaction of approximately $850 million

* Xerox plans to increase its 2015 capital allocation for repurchasing shares to approximately $1.0 billion

* Xerox plans 2015 capital allocation of up to $900 million for acquisitions

* Xerox sees full-year 2015 adjusted earnings per share to $1.05 - $1.11

* Xerox Corp FY 2014 earnings per share view $1.12; fy 2015 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Xerox sees full-year 2015 gaap earnings per share from continuing operations to $0.88 - $0.94 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Kanika Sikka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
