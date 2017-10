Nov 13 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp said it plans to raise its dividend next year and increased its share buyback program by $1 billion, and said it will take a fourth-quarter charge of $100 million related to a previously announced restructuring.

Including the charge, Xerox said it now expects fourth-quarter earnings of 24 cents to 26 cents per share or adjusted earnings of 28 cents to 30 cents per share.