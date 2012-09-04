FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Xerox investigated by Texas on Medicaid work -WSJ
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2012 / 4:50 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Xerox investigated by Texas on Medicaid work -WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp and a wholly owned unit that contracted with the U.S. state of Texas to process dental claim forms are being investigated to see if they helped allow dentists to submit higher-than-required bills under the state’s Medicaid system, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is concerned that the unit, Affiliated Computer Services Inc, did not dedicate sufficient trained staff to audit the Medicaid requests, letting dentists get paid for procedures not covered by the program, the WSJ said.

Karen Arena, a spokeswoman for Xerox, had no immediate comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

Xerox was quoted by the paper as saying it does not face similar scrutiny in other states, adding that it helps administer Medicaid programmes in 36 U.S. states and the District of Columbia and processes $54 billion in annual Medicaid spending.

The current scrutiny of Xerox is part of a wider Texas investigation into Medicaid abuse that has largely targeted dentists and orthodontists, who have been accused of improperly billing the state for unnecessary procedures.

Medicaid is a federal-state program that insures lower-income people.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.