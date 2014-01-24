FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Xerox revenue misses Street estimates
January 24, 2014

Xerox revenue misses Street estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp, best known as a maker of printers and copiers, reported weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue.

Revenue from Xerox’s printing business dropped 6 percent to $2.4 billion, while revenue in the company’s biggest business, services, remained flat at $3.0 billion.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Xerox slipped to 25 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from 26 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 29 cents per share.

Revenue dropped 3.4 percent to $5.57 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 29 cents per share on revenue of $5.64 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

