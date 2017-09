April 22 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp reported a 5 percent fall in first-quarter profit, hurt by dwindling revenue from its printing business and slowing growth in the services unit.

The net income attributable to Xerox fell to $281 million for the three months ended March 31, from $296 million a year earlier. On a per share basis, net income was flat at 23 cents.

Total revenue fell about 2 percent to $5.12 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)