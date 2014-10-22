FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Xerox revenue falls on lower printer sales
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Xerox revenue falls on lower printer sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 4 to show adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share, not 22 cents, compares with analysts’ estimate)

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Xerox Inc reported a 2 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by slowing demand in its printing business.

Revenue from the printing business fell 6 percent to $2.02 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Xerox fell to $266 million from $286 million.

On a per-share basis, earnings was 27 cents per share, above the average analyst estimate of 26 cents.

Revenue fell to $5.12 billion from $5.24 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $5.19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Xerox, which has been diversifying away from its printers and copiers, also forecast adjusted earnings of 30-32 cents per share for the current quarter ending Dec. 31.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 31 cents per share.

The company’s shares were down about 1 percent at $13.06 in premarket trading. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.