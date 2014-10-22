FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Xerox revenue falls on lower printer sales
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Xerox revenue falls on lower printer sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects company name in 1st paragraph to Xerox Corp from Xerox Inc. Previous version of the story was corrected to say company reported adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share, not 22 cents, and compare with analysts’ estimate in paragraph 4)

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp reported a 2 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by slowing demand in its printing business.

Revenue from the printing business fell 6 percent to $2.02 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Xerox fell to $266 million from $286 million.

On a per-share basis, earnings was 27 cents per share, above the average analyst estimate of 26 cents.

Revenue fell to $5.12 billion from $5.24 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $5.19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Xerox, which has been diversifying away from its printers and copiers, also forecast adjusted earnings of 30-32 cents per share for the current quarter ending Dec. 31.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 31 cents per share.

The company’s shares were down about 1 percent at $13.06 in premarket trading. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.