Restructuring charge hits Xerox second-quarter profit
July 24, 2015 / 11:19 AM / 2 years ago

Restructuring charge hits Xerox second-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp’s second-quarter profit was nearly wiped out by a restructuring charge related to a revamp of its government healthcare business.

Xerox reported net income attributable to the company of $12 million, or 1 cent per share, for the quarter ended June 30, down from $266 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded net restructuring and asset impairment charges of $157 million.

Total revenue fell 7 percent to $4.59 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

