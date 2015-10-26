FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Xerox revenue falls 9.6 pct; says to review operations
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Xerox revenue falls 9.6 pct; says to review operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to Oct 26 from Oct 23)

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp reported a 9.6 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower printer sales and a strong dollar, and said it would review its operations.

The company reported net loss attributable to shareholders of $34 million, or 4 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $266 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $4.33 billion from $4.80 billion.

Xerox also said on Monday its board had authorized a review of its business portfolio and capital allocation options. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.