Xerox revenue dips as printer sales fall
April 24, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Xerox revenue dips as printer sales fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp, best known as a maker of printers and copiers, reported a 6 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower printer sales and a stronger dollar.

Net income attributable to Xerox fell to $225 million, or 19 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $281 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier. (1.usa.gov/1aXFzwP)

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 21 cents per share.

Revenue fell to $4.47 billion from $4.77 billion. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

