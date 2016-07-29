FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Xerox's quarterly revenue falls 4.4 pct
July 29, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

Xerox's quarterly revenue falls 4.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp's quarterly revenue fell 4.4 percent, the sixth straight quarter of decline, as sales of its printers and copiers slid further and a strong dollar ate into revenue from markets outside the United States.

However, net income attributable to the company rose to $155 million, or 15 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $12 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $4.39 billion from $4.59 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

