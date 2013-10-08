FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Xerox says SEC investigating accounting practices at ACS
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2013 / 11:39 AM / 4 years ago

Xerox says SEC investigating accounting practices at ACS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating certain accounting practices at Affiliated Computer Services, which it bought in 2010 for $5.5 billion.

The investigation is focused on whether revenue from some ACS equipment resale deals should have been presented on a net rather than gross basis, primarily before the acquisition, Xerox said in a regulatory filing. ()

Xerox moved into business services with its purchase of ACS, the company’s biggest deal in its 106-year history. The company now gets more than half of its revenue from services.

Xerox said the president of its services division had received a “Wells notice” from SEC staff.

A Wells notice is the document the SEC sends to a firm or individual when it plans to recommend bringing charges. Recipients of Wells notices are given a chance to explain why the SEC should not file a lawsuit.

Xerox said two other individuals, a current employee and a former employee, have also received Wells notices.

The SEC staff has advised it will not recommend charges against Xerox, the company said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.