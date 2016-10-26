FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shareholder lawsuit accuses Xerox of hiding services setbacks
October 26, 2016 / 10:06 PM / 10 months ago

Shareholder lawsuit accuses Xerox of hiding services setbacks

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Xerox Corp has been hit with a securities fraud lawsuit accusing it of concealing delays and cost overruns in a unit that focuses on helping states manage Medicaid payments.

Filed in Manhattan federal court on Friday, the shareholder lawsuit said Xerox touted its government healthcare services as a low-cost, high-profit business, when in fact the company faced mounting expenses that eventually weighed on profits and hurt its shares.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ecbRXy

