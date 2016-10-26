Shareholder lawsuit accuses Xerox of hiding services setbacks

Xerox Corp has been hit with a securities fraud lawsuit accusing it of concealing delays and cost overruns in a unit that focuses on helping states manage Medicaid payments.

Filed in Manhattan federal court on Friday, the shareholder lawsuit said Xerox touted its government healthcare services as a low-cost, high-profit business, when in fact the company faced mounting expenses that eventually weighed on profits and hurt its shares.

