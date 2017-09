Jan 24 (Reuters) - Tianjin FAW Xiali Automobile Co Ltd

* Says expects 2013 net loss of 430-530 million yuan ($71.1-$87.6 million) versus net profit of 34.2 million yuan previous year

* Says swings to loss due to fierce competition in compact cars market

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/jys36v

