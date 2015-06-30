FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Xiaomi plans to make smartphones in Brazil
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 30, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

China's Xiaomi plans to make smartphones in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 30 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has started making devices in Brazil, a senior executive said on Tuesday, in an effort to evade steep import tariffs that have pushed up prices and slowed smartphone adoption in the country.

Xiaomi also announced that it would begin selling its Redmi 2 smartphone in Brazil for 499 reais ($160.45) beginning on July 7. The move brings Xiaomi’s handheld devices to the first market outside Asia, where its aggressive prices and connection to customer feedback have won major market share.

Xiaomi’s phones are assembled in Brazil by contract manufacturer Foxconn, which has made Apple’s iPhone in the country since 2011.

$1 = 3.11 Brazilian reais Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.