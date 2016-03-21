FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Xiaomi says has no plans to raise funds
March 21, 2016

China's Xiaomi says has no plans to raise funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 21 (Reuters) - China’s most valuable start-up Xiaomi Inc is financially self-sufficient and has no plans to raise funds, its global vice-president said on Monday.

Xiaomi, the world’s fifth-largest smartphone vendor, also has no plans for an initial public offering, Hugo Barra told Reuters in an interview.

Xiaomi missed its global shipment target by 12 percent, selling 70 million handsets in a year when local rivals such as Lenovo Group Ltd and top player Huawei Technologies Co Ltd countered at home with similar Internet-only sales. (Reporting By Yimou Lee and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

