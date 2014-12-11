India court orders Xiaomi to suspend smartphone sales-Economic Times

MUMBAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - An Indian court has ordered Chinese budget smartphone maker Xiaomi Technology Co Ltd to temporarily stop selling its devices in India, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing legal documents.

Xiaomi sells its phones exclusively through online retailer Flipkart.com in India, the world’s third largest smartphone market.

The newspaper said the Delhi High Court had asked Xiaomi and Flipkart to suspend the import and sales of devices until Feb 5, when it is due to hear a case related to patent infringements that Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson had filed in India against the Chinese firm.

The court also asked both Xiaomi and Flipkart to provide details of the devices sold so far in India that are compliant with 3G, EDGE and AMR technologies, the Economic Times added.

Ericsson, in a statement, said it had to take legal action against Xiaomi in India over licensing fees.

The chief of Xiaomi’s India operations told Reuters the company had yet to receive an official notice from the Delhi High Court and that it was willing to work with Ericsson to resolve the issue “amicably”.

“Our legal team is currently evaluating the situation based on the information we have,” said Xiaomi’s Manu Jain. He did not give details about the case.

Flipkart said in a statement it would cooperate with the authorities.

Xiaomi began selling its low-cost smartphones in India in July. (Reporting by Aman Shah in MUMBAI and Jeremy Wagstaff in SINGAPORE; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)