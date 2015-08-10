FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Xiaomi to unveil its first India-made phone on Monday
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
August 10, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

China's Xiaomi to unveil its first India-made phone on Monday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People stand near a logo of Xiaomi ahead of the launching ceremony of Xiaomi Phone 4, in Beijing, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Fast-growing Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Inc will unveil its first phone to be manufactured in India on Monday, as it looks to expand aggressively in the world’s third-largest smartphone market amid slowing growth in China.

“Will be launching Xiaomi’s first India manufactured phone tomorrow in Vishakhapatnam,” N. Chandrababu Naidu, chief minister of southern Andhra Pradesh state, tweeted late on Sunday. A Xiaomi media event in Visakhapatnam is scheduled later on Monday.

The Indian market, which Xiaomi entered in July last year, has fast become its largest market after China as the company’s low-priced, feature-rich phones find favour with young and cost-conscious customers.

As Xiaomi battles slowing sales in China, emerging markets such as India and Brazil, where it began manufacturing in late June, have becoming increasingly important for the company.

Last month, it reported its first ever drop in half-year sales, throwing its full-year sales goal of 80 million smartphones into doubt.

Reporting by Aman Shah; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.