China's Xiaomi says invests $300 mln in online video firm iQiyi
#Computer Hardware
November 19, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

China's Xiaomi says invests $300 mln in online video firm iQiyi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Xiaomi Technology Co Ltd said on Wednesday it has made $300 million investment in online video provider iQiyi.

The investment in iQiyi followed a separate stake purchase deal Xiaomi announced last week in China’s largest video streaming site Youku Tudou Inc.

Xiaomi earlier this month pledged to invest a total of $1 billion to expand its Internet TV content, adding to the frenzy in China’s fast-growing online video market. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

