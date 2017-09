BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China’s Xiaomi Technology Co Ltd , the world’s third-largest smartphone manufacturer, will invest $1 billion in television content building, the company said on its official Weibo microblog on Tuesday.

The investment is aimed at enriching the company’s content and becoming a ‘leading bellwether for the industry’, Xiaomi said. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)