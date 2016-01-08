FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Xiao Nan Guo updates on establishment of Zhongju Limited Partnership enterprise
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 8, 2016 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Xiao Nan Guo updates on establishment of Zhongju Limited Partnership enterprise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Xiao Nan Guo Restaurants Holdings Ltd : * Guo-(i) connected transaction the establishment of zhongju limited

partnership enterprise (II) continuing connected transaction early

termination of the renewed framework integrated service agreement * Shanghai Xiao Nan GUO, Zhongmin GP and the other zhongju investors entered

into the zhongju lp agreement * Shanghai Xiao Nan GUO (as one of the limited partners) agrees to invest

RMB3.2 million in zhongju lpe * Says total capital commitments of zhongju LPE shall be RMB107.6 million * Says term of the zhongju lpe shall be 10 years * Says company and wang entered into a termination agreement * Termination agreement will not cause any material adverse effect on existing

business, operation or financial condition of group * Termination agreement to terminate renewed framework integrated service

agreement with effect from 1 January 2016 * Shanghai Xiao Nan guo intends to fund its capital contribution from its

internal resources available * Source text for Eikon *

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.