FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysian listed XiDeLang eyes dual listing in Hong Kong
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 13, 2012 / 6:25 AM / in 5 years

Malaysian listed XiDeLang eyes dual listing in Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 (Reuters) - Malaysian listed XiDeLang Holdings Ltd, a China-based shoemaker, is eyeing a dual listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the company said, in an apparent bid to raise its valuation in line with regional peers.

XiDeLang, voted by Forbes as one of Asia’s best companies with under $1 billion in revenue in 2011, has been quoted as saying it was disappointed with the valuation it had fetched on the Malaysian bourse.

One of XiDeLang’s peers, Anta Sports Products Ltd i s getting about eight times price-to-earnings ratio (PER) in Hong Kong, whereas XiDeLang is getting only around two times PER in Malaysia.

“The company has engaged Dow-Capital, a financial advisory company in Hong Kong, to evaluate the possibility of the dual listing,” XiDeLang said in the filing.

Business Times reported on Friday that the China’s second largest running and skateboard shoemaker was exploring a primary listing on Hong Kong, and that it could be delisted from the Malaysian bourse within the next 18 months.

XiDeLang dismissed the report it would delist from the Malaysian bourse in its filing to the local bourse.

The stock closed 2.04 percent higher on Friday, outperforming the Malaysian benchmark stock index that ended the day 0.24 percent lower. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editng by Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.