UPDATE 1-Xilinx 4th-quarter beats, sees upbeat Q1

April 25 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Xilinx Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results and it guided first-quarter revenue well above market estimates, signaling a faster recovery in its communications business.

Shares of the company rose 8 percent in after-market trading. They closed at $34.33 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

The maker of programmable chips said it expects first-quarter revenue to increase 1 percent to 5 percent sequentially. That implies $564.6 million to $586.6 million in revenue. Analysts on average were looking for $531.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It expects first-quarter gross margins of 65 percent to 66 percent.

For the fourth quarter, sales came in at $559 million, above the $531.6 million expected by analysts.

The company posted net earnings of $134.1 million, or 49 cents per share, topping the 40-cent-a-share profit expected by analysts.