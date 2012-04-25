FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Xilinx 4th-quarter beats, sees upbeat Q1
April 25, 2012 / 10:00 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Xilinx 4th-quarter beats, sees upbeat Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q4 sales $559 mln vs est $531.6 mln

* Q4 EPS $0.49 vs est $0.40

* Sees Q1 sales rising 1-5 pct sequentially

April 25 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Xilinx Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results and it guided first-quarter revenue well above market estimates, signaling a faster recovery in its communications business.

Shares of the company rose 8 percent in after-market trading. They closed at $34.33 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

The maker of programmable chips said it expects first-quarter revenue to increase 1 percent to 5 percent sequentially. That implies $564.6 million to $586.6 million in revenue. Analysts on average were looking for $531.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It expects first-quarter gross margins of 65 percent to 66 percent.

For the fourth quarter, sales came in at $559 million, above the $531.6 million expected by analysts.

The company posted net earnings of $134.1 million, or 49 cents per share, topping the 40-cent-a-share profit expected by analysts.

