Chipmaker Xilinx forecasts quarterly revenue below estimates
April 23, 2014 / 8:47 PM / 3 years ago

Chipmaker Xilinx forecasts quarterly revenue below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Xilinx Inc, a maker of programmable chips, forecast current-quarter revenue largely below analysts’ estimates, sending the company’s shares down 6 percent in extended trading.

Xilinx said it expected first-quarter revenue to stay flat to rise 4 percent from the fourth quarter.

This works out to revenue of $617.8 million-$642.5 million for the quarter ending June.

Analysts on average were expecting $638.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

