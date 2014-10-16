FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Programmable chipmaker Xilinx's quarterly revenue rises
October 16, 2014 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

Programmable chipmaker Xilinx's quarterly revenue rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Programmable chipmaker Xilinx Inc reported a rise in quarterly revenue due to higher sales to industrial, aerospace and defense customers.

The company’s net income rose to $171.5 million, or 62 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Sept. 27 from $141.5 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 1 percent to $604.3 million.

Semiconductors made by Xilinx are sold off the shelf and can be programmed by customers to do specific tasks, eliminating hefty expenses to develop custom chips. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
