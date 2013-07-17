FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Xilinx profit jumps 21 pct, shares rise
July 17, 2013 / 8:37 PM / 4 years ago

Xilinx profit jumps 21 pct, shares rise

July 17 (Reuters) - Programmable chip maker Xilinx Inc reported a 21 percent jump in quarterly profit as sales rose in its wired communications, aerospace and defense businesses.

Net income rose to $157 million, or 56 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with $129.8 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1 percent to $579 million.

Xilinx shares rose 5 percent in extended trade after closing at $43.53 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

Semiconductor chips made by Xilinx are sold off the shelf and can be programmed by customers.

