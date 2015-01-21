Programmable chip maker Xilinx's profit falls 4 pct

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Programmable chip maker Xilinx Inc reported a 4.2 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by weak sales to broadcast and communications customers.

Xilinx shares fell 5.2 percent to $39.35 in extended trading.

The company’s net income fell to $168.5 million, or 62 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 27, from $175.9 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $593.5 million from $586.8 million.

Semiconductors made by Xilinx are sold off the shelf and can be programmed by customers to do specific tasks. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)