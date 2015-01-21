REFILE-UPDATE 1-Chipmaker Xilinx forecasts lower-than-expected 4th-qtr revenue

(Removes extraneous word “stock” in last paragraph)

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Programmable chip maker Xilinx Inc forecast weaker-than-expected current-quarter revenue and reported third-quarter revenue that missed the average analyst estimate, hurt by weak sales to broadcast and communications customers.

The company’s shares fell 5.3 percent to $39.30 in after market trading.

Xilinx reported a 9 percent fall in sales from the broadcast, consumer and automotive end market, and a 7 percent fall in sales to communications and data center customers in the third quarter.

Semiconductors made by Xilinx are sold off the shelf and can be programmed by customers to do specific tasks, eliminating hefty expenses to develop custom chips.

Xilinx, which dominates the programmable chip market along with Altera Corp, said it expected current-quarter sales to fall 2 to 6 percent sequentially, which translates to revenue of $557.9 million-$581.6 million. Analysts on average were expecting fourth-quarter revenue of $634.1 million.

The company’s net income fell to $168.5 million, or 62 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 27, from $175.9 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $593.5 million from $586.8 million, but missed the average analyst estimate of $616.6 million.

Shares of Xilinx, whose customers include Ericsson and the U.S. Air Force, fell nearly 6 percent in 2014. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza and Simon Jennings)