FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Debt, weak demand prod coal producer Xinergy to file for Ch. 11
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 14, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Debt, weak demand prod coal producer Xinergy to file for Ch. 11

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Coal producer Xinergy Ltd and 25 affiliated entities have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing the challenges posed by its debt burden, weak demand for metallurgical and thermal coal and increasing environmental regulations.

Bad weather earlier this year also hurt the Knoxville, Tennessee-headquartered company by hindering mining operations and truck deliveries of coal, Xinergy Chief Financial officer Michael Castle said in his declaration accompanying the company’s filing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1H2Odqp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.