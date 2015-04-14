Debt, weak demand prod coal producer Xinergy to file for Ch. 11

(Reuters) - Coal producer Xinergy Ltd and 25 affiliated entities have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing the challenges posed by its debt burden, weak demand for metallurgical and thermal coal and increasing environmental regulations.

Bad weather earlier this year also hurt the Knoxville, Tennessee-headquartered company by hindering mining operations and truck deliveries of coal, Xinergy Chief Financial officer Michael Castle said in his declaration accompanying the company’s filing.

