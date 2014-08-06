FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mercuria Energy to market coal for miner Xinergy
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2014 / 10:50 PM / 3 years ago

Mercuria Energy to market coal for miner Xinergy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Holding SA, which became a major force in commodities trading in March when it bought JPMorgan’s physical commodities business, signed a deal to sell coal for Appalachian miner Xinergy Ltd.

Mercuria Energy Trading Inc will sell Xinergy’s thermal and metallurgical coal in the U.S. and international markets.

The deal will continue through Dec. 31, 2015, with provisions for extensions, Knoxville, Tennessee-based Xinergy said in a statement on Wednesday.

Financial details of the deal with were not disclosed.

Mercuria Energy Group, led by two former Goldman Sachs executives, bought JPMorgan’s commodities business - one of the most powerful oil and metals desks on Wall Street - for $3.5 billion. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.