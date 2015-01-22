BRIEF-Xing AG says buys Intelligence Competence Center AG

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Xing Ag

* Xing acquires intelligence competence center (deutschland) ag

* Has to make an aggregate payment of approximately eur 6.3 million to all shareholders of intelligence competence center

* Depending on achievement of operating targets for 2015 and 2016, main shareholder and founder of intelligence competence center (deutschland) ag may receive additional purchase price payments of up to eur 2.4 million by february 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)