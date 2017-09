Oct 21 (Reuters) - Xinhu Zhongbao Co Ltd

* Says real estate unit wins bid for three land sites totalling 857.25 million yuan (140.06 million US dollar) in Zhejiang province

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1t7HAhv

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1205 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)