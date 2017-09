Dec 6 (Reuters) - Xinhu Zhongbao Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to sell 100 million shares of Bank of Jilin to Shanghai Port & Shipping Equity Investment Co Ltd for 210 million yuan ($34.5 million)

