Feb 5 (Reuters) - Xinhu Zhongbao Co Ltd

* Says gets insurance regulator’s approval to sell 200 million shares of Jintai Insurance for 270 million yuan ($43.19 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1udyod3

