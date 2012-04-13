FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Xinjiang Goldwind says Q1 profit could be wiped out
#Energy
April 13, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

China's Xinjiang Goldwind says Q1 profit could be wiped out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 13 (Reuters) - China’s second-biggest wind turbine maker Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co said it expects first-quarter net profit to fall up to 100 percent due to weak wind turbine prices and increased market competition.

Goldwind said in a statement its net profit could fall by about 90 percent to 100 percent.

The company posted a first-quarter net profit of 206.19 million yuan ($32.69 million) in 2011, it said.

For full statement please click: here

$1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan Reporting by Leonora Walet; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

