China's Xinjiang Goldwind says Q1 profit could be wiped out

HONG KONG, April 13 (Reuters) - China’s second-biggest wind turbine maker Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co said it expects first-quarter net profit to fall up to 100 percent due to weak wind turbine prices and increased market competition.

Goldwind said in a statement its net profit could fall by about 90 percent to 100 percent.

The company posted a first-quarter net profit of 206.19 million yuan ($32.69 million) in 2011, it said.

