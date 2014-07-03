FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Nanjing Xinjiekou Dept Store to acquire two firms for 680 mln yuan
July 3, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Nanjing Xinjiekou Dept Store to acquire two firms for 680 mln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo in headline)

July 3 (Reuters) - Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire two domestic firms from Sanpower group for 680 million yuan ($109.47 million)

* Says plans to raise up to 226.7 million yuan in private placement of shares to help fund the acquisitions

* Says shares to resume trading on July 4

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1iZm5M4; bit.ly/Vhe7mr

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2115 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
