9 months ago
China's Anhui Xinke acquires Hollywood production firm
November 14, 2016 / 12:35 AM / 9 months ago

China's Anhui Xinke acquires Hollywood production firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China's Anhui Xinke New Materials said it has acquired an 80 percent stake in Midnight Investments, owner of Hollywood production studio Voltage Pictures, for 2.39 billion yuan ($350.71 million).

Anhui Xinke is primarily involved in copper processing and in the manufacturing of electric wires and cables. Earlier this month, it established Wotaiji International Media Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary set up to acquire media assets.

The firm said the acquisition would enable it to strengthen its position in the domestic and international film business, and would significantly boost its profitability.

Voltage Pictures has produced 150 movies, including the Academy Award-winning The Hurt Locker and Dallas Buyers' Club.

$1 = 6.8090 yuan Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Stephen Coates

