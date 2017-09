July 21 (Reuters) - Ningxia Xinri Hengli Steel Wire Co Ltd

* Says to acquire 4.5 percent of total share capital of Yellow River Rural Commercial Bank for 173.2 million yuan ($27.90 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nZ8og5

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2088 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)