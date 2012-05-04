China's Xinyi eyes $179 million in share, bond sale

HONG KONG, May 4 (Reuters) - Chinese glass producer Xinyi Glass Holdings plans to raise HK$1.39 billion ($179.15 million) from the sale of shares, bonds and warrants to hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital.

The company plans to sell 82.7 million company shares at HK$4.69 a share, or at a discount of 11.2 percent to the company’s closing price of HK$5.28 on May 2, Xinyi said in a regulatory filing.

Xinyi also wants to issue HK$774 million worth of five-year convertible bonds with a yield to maturity of 4 percent. The company also plans to issue 98 million warrants in its unit Xinyi Solar to the hedge fund, raising HK$233 million.

Och-Ziff will hold a 5.5 percent stake in the solar company when the warrants are exercised.

Proceeds of the sale will be used to pay down debts and boost working capital, it said..

Xinyi Solar will have the right to require Och-Ziff to subscribe for its initial public offering shares of up to 9.9 percent of issued share capital, the company said.

Citigroup was the sole placing agent of the sale.

In November, Xinyi Glass postponed the $150 million initial public offering of Xinyi Solar due to poor market conditions.

Citigroup and JP Morgan were leads on the IPO. ($1 = 7.7588 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Leonora Walet; Editing by Paul Tait)