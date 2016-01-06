FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's XL Axiata says to sell some telco towers to partly repay debt
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 6, 2016 / 3:31 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's XL Axiata says to sell some telco towers to partly repay debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s PT XL Axiata Tbk said on Wednesday it plans to sell some of its telecommunication towers through an open auction in January to pay part of its debt.

The company did not give further details in its filing to the Jakarta stock exchange.

XL Axiata has been trying to reduce its debt burden by replacing some U.S. dollar debt with rupiah-denominated debt and paying the more expensive loans ahead of schedule. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

