UPDATE 1-Indonesia's XL Axiata to sell 2,000-2,500 telecom towers - CFO
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
January 6, 2016 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Indonesia's XL Axiata to sell 2,000-2,500 telecom towers - CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* XL plans to sell towers to repay some of its debt

* XL shares rise as much as 2.3 pct

* XL sold 3,500 towers to Solusi Tunas for $403 mln in 2014 (Adds comment from CFO, share move, debt amount)

By Eveline Danubrata and Cindy Silviana

JAKARTA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Indonesian telecommunication operator PT XL Axiata Tbk, controlled by Malaysia’s Axiata Group Bhd, plans to sell 2,000-2,500 towers to repay some of its debt, a senior company executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

XL Axiata Chief Financial Officer Mohamed Adlan bin Ahmad Tajudin declined to disclose how much the company expects to raise from the telecom tower sale and the prospective buyers.

The company had said in a stock exchange filing earlier in the day that it aims to sell an undisclosed number of telecom towers through an open auction in January.

XL Axiata shares rose as much as 2.3 percent after the announcement, slightly outperforming the broader Jakarta market which was up 1.7 percent.

XL Axiata has been trying to reduce its debt burden by selling assets, replacing some U.S. dollar debt with rupiah-denominated debt and paying the more expensive loans ahead of schedule.

The company had a total debt of 29.4 trillion rupiah ($2.1 billion) as of September, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In 2014, XL Axiata sold 3,500 towers to Indonesian telecom infrastructure firm PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk in a 5.6 trillion rupiah ($402.7 million) deal. (reut.rs/1JtkXx8) ($1 = 13,905.00 rupiah) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
