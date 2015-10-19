Indonesia telecom firm XL Axiata says repaid $150 mln debt ahead of schedule

JAKARTA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indonesian telecommunications firm PT XL Axiata Tbk said on Monday it repaid borrowings of $100 million owed to Standard Chartered and $50 million to United Overseas Bank ahead of schedule to reduce the burden of U.S.-dollar denominated debt as Indonesia’s currency remains weak.

In a stock exchange filing announcing the moves, XL Axiata said it had also obtained a 1.5 trillion rupiah ($111 million) loan from local lender Bank Central Asia.

“We continue our efforts to strengthen the company’s financial position by changing our borrowings to the rupiah currency and quickening the payment of our borrowings in U.S. dollar,” XL Axiata’s president director Dian Siswarini said in the filing.