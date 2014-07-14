Indonesia's Solusi Tunas may bid for XL Axiata's assets-CEO

JAKARTA, July 14 (Reuters) - PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk , an Indonesian telecommunication tower operator, is interested in bidding for PT XL Axiata Tbk’s tower assets, its chief executive told Reuters.

“Yes, we are interested to bid for the towers,” Solusi Chief Executive Nobel Tanihaha said in an email. He declined to disclose more details.

XL Axiata, part of Malaysia’s Axiata Group Bhd, will sell some of its telecommunication towers to pay debt, local media reported earlier this month. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Matt Driskill)