BRIEF-U.S.-listed XL Group says to buy insurer Catlin
#Market News
January 9, 2015 / 10:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-U.S.-listed XL Group says to buy insurer Catlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Xl Group Plc

* Recommended acquisition of Catlin Group Limited by XL Group Plc

* Is intended that acquisition will be effected by means of a two-step, integrated process comprising a scheme of arrangement under section 99 of Bermuda Companies Act

* Total value receivable by Catlin shareholders comprises: for each Catlin share 388 pence in cash and 0.130 new XL share

* Plus expected 2014 final dividend payable by Catlin of 22 pence in cash to Catlin shareholders

* Acquisition is expected to become effective in mid-2015

* Following acquisition, Mike Mcgavick will be chief executive officer

* Stephen Catlin will be executive deputy chairman, Peter Porrino will be chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
