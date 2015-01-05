FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Xoom says $30.8 mln transferred fraudulently to overseas accounts
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2015 / 11:06 PM / 3 years ago

Xoom says $30.8 mln transferred fraudulently to overseas accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Money transfer company Xoom Corp said $30.8 million was fraudulently transferred to overseas accounts, sending its shares down 17 percent in extended trading.

Xoom also said on Monday that Matt Hibbard resigned as chief financial officer effective immediately.

The company said in a filing it was a victim of employee impersonation and fraudulent requests targeting its finance department.

Xoom said the fraud was discovered on Dec. 30 and it expected to take a one-time charge of $30.8 million in the fourth quarter.

The company said it believes no customer’s data or money was involved and its systems were not impacted.

Xoom’s shares closed at $16.89 on the Nasdaq on Monday. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.