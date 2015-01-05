Xoom says $30.8 mln transferred fraudulently to overseas accounts

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Money transfer company Xoom Corp said $30.8 million was fraudulently transferred to overseas accounts, sending its shares down 17 percent in extended trading.

Xoom also said on Monday that Matt Hibbard resigned as chief financial officer effective immediately.

The company said in a filing it was a victim of employee impersonation and fraudulent requests targeting its finance department.

Xoom said the fraud was discovered on Dec. 30 and it expected to take a one-time charge of $30.8 million in the fourth quarter.

The company said it believes no customer’s data or money was involved and its systems were not impacted.

Xoom’s shares closed at $16.89 on the Nasdaq on Monday. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)